“We Both Value Financial Freedom”: How 5 Couples Split Their Finances

Currently, the couple shares a brokerage account and a savings account. “We put money from our bonuses, paychecks, wedding gifts , etc. into both. We each have our own checking accounts and our own personal credit cards,” she says, adding that they’ll likely combine them after she legally takes his last name in 2024. But there are perks to the separation. “One reason is because I like having my own accounts, and because I’ve always been taught that women should have their own money and accounts,” she says. “An additional reason is that we really like to surprise each other. So when we buy each other gifts and such, it’s nice to have separate accounts and credit cards so that we can keep what we get a true mystery.”