We Stopped Hosting At Home — & Our Friendships Suffered

The setting of the home makes it easier for us to be ourselves around our friends, as Kiran, 30, who lives in Hampshire in England has found to be true. She loves hosting and does it with her partner every couple of months at least, inviting up to 18 people over for brunches or parties. “I love hosting themed get-togethers so we always do Halloween at our house, where costumes are always mandatory,” she says. “I go all-out with decorations and themed foods. I love baking for friends and family so there's always at least one homemade bake on the table.” Kiran and her partner bought their first home a year ago, which has given them more space and freedom to have people around. Still, because it’s a space she’s worked hard to get, she worries about any accidental damage to the house. As the podcasters behind Faking Adulthood put it in a recent episode: “You’ve gone through so much to get that house that actually, you’re thinking, Do I want randoms in my house?” No seems to be the answer. Kiran doesn’t do plus ones at her gatherings. “I put down blankets on the sofa so if anything does spill it should land on them. But my friends are usually very considerate and know I'll crumple on the floor if anyone stains my carpet or sofas,” she adds — though one friend did once throw edible glitter all over her new kitchen floor.