The customer is always right, goes the old adage. But for folks who live and breathe hospitality — like Shannon McCallum, vice president of hotel operations at Resort World Las Vegas — great service is about so much more than that. It's about flexibility, 24-hour accountability, creativity, and, of course, a true, bona fide passion for interacting with people.
That said, when it comes to hospitality, most of us start at the bottom, working front- or back-of-house service in restaurants or retail shops. So, what's the secret to moving from taking coffee orders to forging a full career on the operations side in the hospitality industry? On this episode of Get The Job, we tapped McCallum to find out.
Watch the video, above, for McCallum's five best tips when it comes to landing your dream hospitality job — and thriving in your role. Then go ahead and, well...get the job.
