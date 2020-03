"My charm necklace always involves a horseshoe. Whether plain, jeweled or engraved I don't feel completely prepared for the day unless I have one on," says Etsy vendor Eden Daniels. Her business, The Eden Collective , is like a little shop of heirlooms where the horseshoe talisman is in high demand. This is not because of an overwhelming Hermès-inspired preference for all things equestrian, but because the symbol has long been sought after as a good luck charm. With ancient Roman and Celtic origins, the horseshoe became known as a protective force because it was traditionally made from iron. "The Celts considered iron to be the blood of the earth and buried it under the doorstep to protect the home. That’s a folk tradition still followed today," Daniels explains. It's the same reason why Celtic brides would sew tiny horseshoes into the hems of their wedding dresses. So it's not surprising that the desire to own one of these mystical objects evolved into the demand for something a little more wearable. We'd much rather put on a dainty pendant, for example, than carry around an actual metal horseshoe.