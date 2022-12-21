Okay, even if our metaphorical slates aren’t wiped clean once the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, we can still dream about finding ourselves *reborn* with the arrival of 2023. And if you need a little encouragement when it comes to embracing possibility, the cosmos contain plenty of thrilling info about your year ahead. Will your celestial forecast promise new love? Revenge? Redemption? Well, lucky for you, we’re already on the astrological case. Inspired by Paramount’s latest blockbuster, Babylon — which follows a group of hard-partying movie stars (played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, to name a few) as they navigate the decadent highs and extreme lows of Hollywood — we tapped psychic medium and tarot reader Sarah Potter to predict your main character arc for 2023, based on your zodiac sign. And while we do hope there are many Babylon-esque parties in your future (complete with big brass bands, sparkly champagne towers, and a healthy dose of debauchery), it's highly possible that your2023 will skew more sci-fi odyssey or contemporary Greek tragedy, instead.