When I moved from Portland to New York shortly thereafter, it felt like everyone was talking about IUDs. This was around the 2016 presidential election, so there was also a fear that laws or prices would change. IUDs come in two varieties, hormonal or copper, and since I was looking for options without hormones, the copper one from Paragard (which is actually the only hormone-free IUD) interested me. I liked that I didn’t have to think about it much: It wasn’t like taking a pill every day or even having to worry about picking up a prescription — it prevented pregnancy for up to 10 years just by being there. Plus, I could remove it at any time, and it lacked the side effects commonly associated with hormonal birth control, like mood changes and nausea.