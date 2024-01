An Ode To The Carry-On Suitcase That Got Me Through My 20s

Using this carry-on suitcase will always remind me of the time I decided to uproot my life and move to a foreign country. The decision has paid off spectacularly: I've managed to actualize my dream of making London my home, and have had the immense fortune of seeing different parts of the world through my career as a travel writer. For this reason, it has become so much more than my favorite travel companion — but a reminder of all the exciting adventures that await if I just believe in myself.