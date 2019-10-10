7 Online Registries To Help Plan And Gift An Epic Honeymoon

For all the couples in the throes of wedding planning, we’re here to (sorry!) throw a wrench-sized statistic in your budgeting plans. According to a recent survey, couples spend about $4.5K on their honeymoons, which is three times (!!) as much as the average American adult spends on a vacation. So before go adding a lobster course to your dinner menu, you’re going to want to make sure there’s some money left over for your post-nuptial escape. Unless, of course, you’re setting up a honeymoon registry – in which case, bring on the surf ‘n’ turf!
Wedding registries have long been a helpful part of the traditional marriage prep process, guiding your guests towards the most useful gift options while ensuring you don’t end up with an excess of blenders. Honeymoon registries, however, are more of a modern concept. These digital platforms help married couples finance epic getaways by inviting guests to contribute monetary gifts towards travel expenses and activities. Whether you’re a pair of speed demons just waiting to get on a set of quad bikes or you’re more of a couples-massage-by-the-beach kind of duo, these are all the types of experiences your guests can give you instead of a kettle or coffeemaker.
So if you want to indulge in your honeymoon without stressing over the $$$, consider setting up a honeymoon registry as an alternative method of receiving gifts for your big day. We’ve done the research to help you find the site best suited to your shared needs and interests, covering everything from the transaction fees you should be aware of to the cool customizable options you can use to make this whole thing feel intimate, not icky. Explore the roundup ahead and get ready to get packing.
