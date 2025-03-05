9 Honduran-Owned Brands You Need In Your Closet & Home

Honduras, like much of Central America, has long been a hub for textile and garment production. Big brands from around the world manufacture there, taking advantage of skilled workers, often without paying them fairly or providing ethical work conditions. But Honduras is so much more than just a place for mass production. The country has a deep textile history, with embroidery and weaving techniques that date back to Mayan traditions. And beyond textiles, Honduran designers and artisans — both at home and across the diaspora — are making fashion, jewelry, sculpture, and craft that is deeply personal.
Some are inspired by the contrast between their lives in the U.S. and their Honduran roots, while others tell migrant stories through their designs or pull from the country’s incredible natural beauty. No matter their approach, these creatives are preserving culture, pushing boundaries, and helping build a more inclusive and sustainable industry. These are just a few of the incredible Honduran-owned brands that deserve your attention.