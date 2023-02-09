Courteney Cox Made A Room Deodorant & My Apartment Thanks Her

I tested it in my apartment. Two spritzes in the living and two in my bedroom. The scent is wonderful and actually gives off sparkly cleaning-product scent undertones for the first few minutes. This may be a turnoff for some, but it made me feel as though the spray was triumphing over the everlasting pot roast smell in my apartment (my neighbors love a good crockpot dinner). It took about an hour for the Neroli Leaf scent to completely dissipate — while this falls under the definition of "temporary," the on-site description does say multiple uses may be necessary depending on room size. During that hour the lingering scents were apparent, light, and lovely. In terms of odor-eliminating? Splendid. The pot roast smell did eventually come back through my vents, but I was thoroughly impressed by its absence for that hour or two.