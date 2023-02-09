Courteney Cox Made A Room Deodorant & My Apartment Thanks Her

In a world dominated by aromatic wax-filled jars, it's hard out here for the anti-candle community. One of the quickest paths to a good-smelling house is lit wicks — which begs the question, can one even achieve a sweet-scented space without motives to buy votives? Well, thanks to the skin-care-inspired home goods brand Homecourt's Room Deodorant invention that launched today, an olfactory-forward residence is more attainable than ever.
So I've run out of synonyms for "good-smelling," but my adjective cornucopia for this home brand's products is bountiful. (And did we mention its founder is none other than actress and filmmaker Courteney Cox?) Unlike other retailers, Homecourt dubs its stylish surface cleaners, hand washes, and overall inventory as "beauty products for the home" due to their non-toxic, effective formulas. This new room spray, for example, doesn't just mask smells. Instead, its ingredients target and neutralize odors after about two or three spritzes...or so Homecourt says. I've tested odor-eliminating candles, luxury cleaning lines, mood-boosting diffusers, and more items that claim the same — so do Homecourt's spritzes measure up?
Advertisement
What is Homecourt?
Friends star Cox founded Homecourt because, per the brand's about page, her "home is [her] sanctuary" and deserving of products that actually deliver on their promise. Rather than going on a scavenger hunt for reliable goods, she took to professional perfumers and skin-care chemists that she could trust to get the job done. Add in Cox's natural affinity for home care and an innovative, aesthetically pleasing brand was born. On Homecourt's site, you'll find a Refinery29 reader-favorite floral surface cleaner, a rave-reviewed hand wash, various sets that make great gifts, and more groovy buys.
“
They are sleek, clean and modern...[Steeped Rose] is a lovely fragrance! Came back to try the room deodorant and a candle.
Julie f., homecourt on-site reviewer
”
How does the room deodorant work?
Although its feature fragrances Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, Cipres Mint, and Cece sound scrumptious — one does not use Homecourt's Room Deodorant (and pay $45) for short-lived aromas. Rather, one should be met with both an odor-neutralized and a heavenly smelling living space upon the second or third spritz. It all comes down four star ingredients: zinc ricinoleate, charcoal, yeast ferment, and fragrance. Homecourt explains in the product description that zinc ricinoleate naturally corners and usurps odor molecules from the air while charcoal purifies it. Meanwhile, yeast ferment "[breaks] down odor-causing bacteria," and fragrance is, well, fragrance. What we're saying is Room Deodorant isn't just some phony perfume.
The Test
Your bottle of Room Deodorant will arrive in a sleek, black cylinder with "HOMECOURT" printed in a tasteful white serif font. I received an exclusive Nerolie Leaf sample pre-launch, so the notes of crisp apple and neroli blossom are currently in a modest white spray bottle. This didn't affect my experience in the slightest.
Advertisement
I tested it in my apartment. Two spritzes in the living and two in my bedroom. The scent is wonderful and actually gives off sparkly cleaning-product scent undertones for the first few minutes. This may be a turnoff for some, but it made me feel as though the spray was triumphing over the everlasting pot roast smell in my apartment (my neighbors love a good crockpot dinner). It took about an hour for the Neroli Leaf scent to completely dissipate — while this falls under the definition of "temporary," the on-site description does say multiple uses may be necessary depending on room size. During that hour the lingering scents were apparent, light, and lovely. In terms of odor-eliminating? Splendid. The pot roast smell did eventually come back through my vents, but I was thoroughly impressed by its absence for that hour or two.
“
Homecourt products are all unique & lovely.
erin c., homecourt on-site reviewer
”
The Verdict
Based on my experience and the retailer's impressive collection of 5-star reviews Homecourt's products deliver just as intended. Is the price 100% practical? Probably not, but that makes it a great gift, treat, or prized possession for home goods hotties. Also for those wanting a sanctuary, not just a living space. And funny enough, for our left-out candle-lovers, Homecourt also features all four scents in the form of lux wax-filled
jars ceramic vessels.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.