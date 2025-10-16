The At-Home Facial Routine That’ll Make You Cancel Your Spa Membership
I have a confession to make: I canceled my spa membership. I didn’t want to. I genuinely love my monthly skincare treatments and catching up with my esthetician about skincare, career, family, and romance. But with rising costs from inflation and a fragile job market, I had to make some tough decisions and cut back on spending — and that meant professional grooming had to go (for now, at least).
I’m not alone. A Business Insider report from May 2025 found that 42% of regular salon patrons reduced their visits in the past six months, with 24% stopping services entirely. Most of them cite saving money as the reason for breaking up with their nail tech, hairstylist, esthetician, or massage therapist. Since Latines are among the most affected by job losses — with unemployment rates up 10% since April, according to Investopedia — many of us are also taking a break from our favorite salons and spas, or at least reconsidering them.
But just because I’m no longer spending $100 to $150 a month on facials doesn’t mean I’m giving up on skincare altogether. According to Neutrogena’s 2025 Belleza Latina Study, nine out of 10 Latinas between the ages of 18 and 34 say clear, healthy skin is extremely important, and more than half call their skincare routine a source of confidence. I couldn’t agree more.
With that in mind, we’ve put together an at-home facial guide that combines salon-style technology with Latina-owned skincare products — so you can treat yourself with ingredients and techniques rooted in culture at a fraction of the spa cost. And while some of these products are an investment, unlike a single in-salon treatment, they’ll last you for dozens of uses.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.