When Ancestry.com offered our team DNA tests, I volunteered despite having a pretty good idea what my results would be. I am the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants and the granddaughter of a current regional Queen Mother — an inherited position that confirms that at least on her side of my family, my bloodline is 100% Ghanaian. When my results came back as expected, I felt a sense of pride. I love being Ghanaian. It’s kind of a flex to be able to say that I’m Ghanaian through and through! As we went through our results during a Zoom call with genealogist Nicka Smith, however, I felt a little disappointed. Everyone seemed to be discovering new DNA matches and ancestors, but I had none. Records aren’t very well kept in Ghana. For example, my dad (and only living parent) was only able to tell me the name and death date of his maternal grandmother, the only grandparent he had gotten to meet. I expressed that I wished I had some matches during our call, and the genealogist said something that will really stick with me: though Ancestry.com wouldn’t be able to trace back my ancestors, by testing my DNA, I’ve now opened the possibility for future potential matches to know more about where in Ghana their ancestors may have come from. I may not have learned any new information, but if I can give someone else that gift, it’s more than worth it!