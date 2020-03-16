Does the very sensation of canceling plans give you goosebumps? Does the sound of fingernails clicking against a phone screen as you type the words “Can’t make it tonight! Ugh, I’m the worst!” make your skin tingle (in a good way)? Then boy, do we have the ASMR content for you.
The video below — our own personal rendition of ASMR, crafted in partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond — is dedicated to staying home. The narrator’s voice (British, low-octave) walks you through all of the distinct pleasures of not leaving the house, while the camera pans from a luxe comforter to hands brushing against bookshelves. You'll feel a sense of relief! An inner calm! Literal and metaphorical warmth!
It’s essentially the auditory experience of getting tucked in — so give it a watch right before bed, and see if it doesn’t lull you right to sleep.
