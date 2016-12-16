Low Cheek Bones
Your Search For A Holiday Look Is Over

A parody video of holiday makeup tutorials.

This holiday season, candles are everywhere — in windows, in shops, in the secret Santa gift bag you got at the last minute. If you're like beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, a.k.a. Lowcheekbones, you want to celebrate the best candles of all, Yankee Candles, with a YC beauty look.
To create the proper homage to the waxy behemoths, start with a green overall base. Next, you're going to want to grab a pine branch and wrap it around your head. You'll instantly look a million times more festive. To achieve that new tree — and car — smell, hang a few tree-shaped car fresheners from your ears. Before you hit the holiday party circuit dressed to impress, you're going to need the finishing touch — an actual candle, actually lit on fire, balancing precariously on the top of your head. You're guaranteed to be the most talked-about guest at every shindig you hit.

If you're looking for more surprising tutorials, check out Lowcheekbones' Instagram. And for more hilarious YouTube videos, head to Refinery29's Riot.
Holiday Makeup Tutorial Video Yankee Candle Inspired
written by Molly Horan
Released on December 16, 2016
