Your Search For A Holiday Look Is Over

To create the proper homage to the waxy behemoths, start with a green overall base. Next, you're going to want to grab a pine branch and wrap it around your head. You'll instantly look a million times more festive. To achieve that new tree — and car — smell, hang a few tree-shaped car fresheners from your ears. Before you hit the holiday party circuit dressed to impress, you're going to need the finishing touch — an actual candle, actually lit on fire, balancing precariously on the top of your head. You're guaranteed to be the most talked-about guest at every shindig you hit.
If you're looking for more surprising tutorials, check out Lowcheekbones' Instagram
. And for more hilarious YouTube videos, head to Refinery29's Riot.