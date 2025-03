Hoka’s Surprising Sneaker Collab Is Its Most Fashionable One Yet

A hot new sneaker collaboration has entered the chat.Hoka has become an expert in making limited-edition shoes go viral, partnering with R29 reader-favorites like FP Movement and Reformation . Its latest link-up, though, is by far the most high-fashion — and surprising — one yet.The California-based brand is teaming up with Marni on a sneaker that marries Hoka’s performance expertise with the Italian fashion house’s maximalist design. The result? A new, puffy, monochromatic iteration of the unisex Bondi B3LS lifestyle sneakers , landing onIn a press release, Marni Creative Director Francesco Risso described the process of collaborating with Hoka as “exhilarating — an exchange of energy where their technical mastery met Marni’s instinct for shape, color, and emotion."The co-designed style features rubber soles, cushioned EVA insoles, and padded polyester uppers built for all-day activities — "a bold, totemic design," in Risso's words, "a fearless expression of movement, volume, and identity."The most exciting design element might be the new color palette: Poinciana red, Bracken charcoal, Tourmaline blue, and Straw beige. The sneakers seem to complement Marni’s Fall 2025 collection , which recently debuted at Milan Fashion Week. Each pair also comes with three sets of laces, to customize and change up your kicks.