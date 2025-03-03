Hoka’s Surprising Sneaker Collab Is Its Most Fashionable One Yet

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A hot new sneaker collaboration has entered the chat.
Hoka has become an expert in making limited-edition shoes go viral, partnering with R29 reader-favorites like FP Movement and Reformation. Its latest link-up, though, is by far the most high-fashion — and surprising — one yet.
The California-based brand is teaming up with Marni on a sneaker that marries Hoka’s performance expertise with the Italian fashion house’s maximalist design. The result? A new, puffy, monochromatic iteration of the unisex Bondi B3LS lifestyle sneakers, landing on April 3.
In a press release, Marni Creative Director Francesco Risso described the process of collaborating with Hoka as “exhilarating — an exchange of energy where their technical mastery met Marni’s instinct for shape, color, and emotion."
The co-designed style features rubber soles, cushioned EVA insoles, and padded polyester uppers built for all-day activities — "a bold, totemic design," in Risso's words, "a fearless expression of movement, volume, and identity."
The most exciting design element might be the new color palette: Poinciana red, Bracken charcoal, Tourmaline blue, and Straw beige. The sneakers seem to complement Marni’s Fall 2025 collection, which recently debuted at Milan Fashion Week. Each pair also comes with three sets of laces, to customize and change up your kicks.
