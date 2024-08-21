A Big Reason Why You Shouldn’t Turn Your Hobby Into A Side Hustle

So, I resolved to find one: I started to learn a new language, I began training for a half marathon, I picked up new recipes to try. But those only consumed so much of my time. Outside of work, this unsettling, listless energy crept up on me. Until one day, I was invited to a crochet class, and with shaky, trepidatious, unsure fingers managed to haphazardly create a granny square — and I was hooked. I proceeded to crochet wool blankets, winter accessories, and amigurumi plush toys before venturing into clothing (shorts! tops! dresses!). I marveled at how a system of loops could transform a skein of yarn into a masterpiece. In many ways, it’s like writing: to create something from nothing. But I found immense joy in the differences — the way it forced me to slow down, to hone my skills, to revel in the craftsmanship, to work with my hands. I loved not being so tethered to screens.