H&M’s Summer-Dress Selection Is Up To 50% Off

The only thing that beats finding a fluttery frock to waft around in this season is finding said fluttery frock on markdown. Today must be our lucky day because H&M just so happens to be hosting an up-to-50%-off summer sale. While the event includes everything from perfectly proportioned shackets to dog-park-ready weekend wear, it's the deals on summer dresses that take the cart-worthy cake — running the gamut from ribbed and slinky to balloon-sleeved and billowy. We on the R29 Shopping team consider ourselves experts in scouting out the ultimate frocks for the season; serving you up everything from the floatiest loose house dresses to the longest of the long sundresses each fit for all-day wear. We channeled this exact expertise into sussing out the top five frocks to be nabbed on discount during H&M's sale (which numbers over 1,200 styles!). Below, shop our favorite summer sale dresses that are currently up to 50% off for a limited time.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.5 stars; 15 reviews
Reviewers love the throwback styling and comfort of this swingy on-sale frock: “This dress is super cute and gives me very ’90s vibes. It would be perfect with combat boots and black lipstick — I love the hints of purple in it as well. The colors are very vibrant in person which I was surprised about,” wrote a reviewer who purchased the dress on March 23. “I purchased a medium and I am 180 lbs and 5’ 5”. The dress falls just above my knee and isn’t too constraining anywhere on my body. There is a built-in slip underneath which fits well and isn’t super short in contrast to the dress length. Overall I am happy with this purchase and I’m looking forward to wearing it!”
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars; 9 reviews
This tiered confection is just waiting to be worn to as many picnics as you can cram into your schedule this summer. “This is my favorite dress that I've ordered,” wrote a reviewer who purchased a size 4XL on June 15. “I have enjoyed the four dresses I bought so much — I plan to buy some more. [T]he price was excellent, the material is excellent, and everything fit as expected.”
Advertisement
Rating: 4.7 stars; 35 reviews
This easy-wearing dress got high marks from reviewers for its ultra-comfy fit and sleek silhouette. “Extremely comfortable. I may buy one more — I could wear it everyday,” wrote a customer on March 28. “Love this, super comfortable and stretchy, very nice material, true to size,” shared a user who bought the dress in size XS on April 11. The simple-but-sensual shape pleased a March 24 purchaser who chose a size L: “Super cute and sexy — yet wearable kinda sexy. Not too revealing. Love the pink color too.” (Oh, yes — it also comes in pink!)
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars; 53 reviews
While the oversized fit of this dress turned some customers off, the reviewers who were happy with the billowing silhouette and romantic print options were very happy. “Even better in-person,” wrote a customer on May 18. “Gorgeous dress. Nice material. I appreciate that the plumeti is used throughout — makes it feel more high-end. I’ve gotten a few dresses from H&M this season and this one is hands down the best.” On May 20th, a customer who purchased an XXL declared to the frock to be a “very pretty summer dress. The website photos don’t do this dress justice. Looks so much better on.”
Advertisement
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars; 19 reviews
This fitted silhouette is giving us major Clueless and Party Girl vibes — two films we would definitely like to channel for the next few months. Reviewers find this club-ready (or outdoor dance party-ready, if you prefer) dress to be precise in its fit, and better for the small-chested among us.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.