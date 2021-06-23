H&M’s Summer-Dress Selection Is Up To 50% Off

Reviewers love the throwback styling and comfort of this swingy on-sale frock: “This dress is super cute and gives me very ’90s vibes. It would be perfect with combat boots and black lipstick — I love the hints of purple in it as well. The colors are very vibrant in person which I was surprised about,” wrote a reviewer who purchased the dress on March 23. “I purchased a medium and I am 180 lbs and 5’ 5”. The dress falls just above my knee and isn’t too constraining anywhere on my body. There is a built-in slip underneath which fits well and isn’t super short in contrast to the dress length. Overall I am happy with this purchase and I’m looking forward to wearing it!”