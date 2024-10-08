ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Designer Collaborations
H&M Gets Whimsical With Wicked Collaboration

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated October 8, 2024, 2:00 PM
Photo: Courtesy of H&M.
Ahead of Wicked’s release on November 22, retailers like Béis and Target are channeling the magic of Oz into limited-edition products inspired by the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. It would be truly wicked of us to gatekeep these film-meets-fashion collaborations, so we’re here to inform you of one the best we’ve seen yet, courtesy of H&M.

Inspired by the two main characters, the retailer's 20-piece Wicked collection has apparel styles you can wear to the theater (graphic T-shirts and logo sweatshirts that you can cozy up in all spooky season long), plus pieces that your favorite Ozians might even wear themselves (such as an asymmetric mini-dress, sharp-shouldered blazer, and curvy handbag that can make any fall outfit more chic, not kitsch). If you were already planning a Wicked-themed Halloween costume, cart up the black corset to wear as Elphaba or the chandelier earrings for Glinda. Prices range between $9.99 and $59.99. 

There are even a few beauty products, like a green-bristled makeup brush set and satin bow scrunchie to help you get ready in wickedly beautiful style.
H&M x Wicked
Boxy Printed T-shirt
$19.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Boxy Printed T-shirt
$19.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Boxy Printed T-shirt
$19.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Boxy Printed T-shirt
$19.99
H&M
Photo: Courtesy of H&M.
Photo: Courtesy of H&M.
H&M x Wicked
Metal-appliqué Shoulder Bag
$19.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Long Rhinestone Earrings
$9.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Embossed-motif Belt
$17.99
H&M
Whether you identify as a good witch or a bad witch — or are just a fan of all things Wicked  you’ll have to hop on your broom or wave your wand ASAP to get hold of these limited-edition styles.

The H&M x Wicked collection is available to shop online and in select H&M stores now.
H&M x Wicked
Hourglass Blazer With Engraved Button
$59.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Bandeau Top With Cut-out Detail
$29.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Embroidered-motif Asymmetric Dress
$74.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Printed Hooded Jacket
$49.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Washed-look Appliquéd Sweatshirt
$39.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Makeup Hairband
$5.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Makeup Brush Kit
$17.99
H&M
H&M x Wicked
Makeup Bag
$14.99
H&M
GUNES SWIM
Sleep Mask
$7.99
H&M
Shop all H&M

