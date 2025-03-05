Go From The Office To The Pool In H&M Studio’s Spring Collection

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The weather’s getting warmer and the days are getting longer, so that means one thing… that H&M Studio’s SS25 collection is here! Okay, it also means that spring is nearly here, but we’re especially excited about the return of another H&M Studio drop.
Refinery29 readers tend to gravitate towards (and help sell out) these drops, but if you’re unfamiliar with them, H&M Studio releases bi-annual, limited-edition collections full of the retailer’s most fashion-forward and high-quality styles. And the newest one is full of power dressing designs for everywhere, from the office to the pool.
“For SS25, we looked to the power woman and imagined her whole day — not just corporate life — because her strength and sense of style goes beyond the 9-to-5,” said H&M Studio designer, Linda Wikel, in a press release. “She needs it all: tailoring, statement dresses, shirting, easy separates, and denim. But in a way that brings together gravitas and glamour.”
The pieces are very clearly inspired by ‘80s corporate workwear, featuring sharp shoulder pads, draped blouses and dresses, pleated trousers, and square-toe loafers in many neutrals. But it’s also inspired by “the vibrant style of Miami and Los Angeles,” via high-cut swimsuits, shiny leggings, paper-bag jeans, underwater prints, and bold reds and lime greens, according to the brand.
I got the chance to try some H&M Studio samples ahead of this drop, and can attest to the versatility of the styles and quality of the fabrics, but would recommend sizing down from your typical size, especially in baggier, oversized designs like the button-down tops.
The accessories may be our favorite part of the collection, though. From briefcase-inspired bags, angular heels, and silky knee-high socks fit for the office to statement earrings and metal-frame sunglasses ready to be shown off at poolside parties, this collection can literally style you from head to toe.
The new collection will be available to shop on March 6 at 10 a.m. EST.
