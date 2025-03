Go From The Office To The Pool In H&M Studio’s Spring Collection

The weather’s getting warmer and the days are getting longer, so that means one thing… that H&M Studio’s SS25 collection is here! Okay, it also means that spring is nearly here, but we’re especially excited about the return of another H&M Studio drop Refinery29 readers tend to gravitate towards (and help sell out) these drops, but if you’re unfamiliar with them, H&M Studio releases bi-annual, limited-edition collections full of the retailer’s most fashion-forward and high-quality styles. And the newest one is full of power dressing designs for everywhere, from the office to the pool.“For SS25, we looked to the power woman and imagined her whole day — not just corporate life — because her strength and sense of style goes beyond the 9-to-5,” said H&M Studio designer, Linda Wikel, in a press release. “She needs it all: tailoring, statement dresses, shirting, easy separates, and denim. But in a way that brings together gravitas and glamour.”