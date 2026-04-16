H&M x Stella McCartney Is Back After 20 Years, & Modeled By Fashion’s It Girls
Twenty years after Stella McCartney partnered with H&M on its second-ever designer collaboration (which has since become the retailer's signature shopping event every year), the English icon is back for round two.
"I get asked to do things like this quite often, and I, on the whole, say no because it’s not normally the right partner with the right set of belief systems or standards. But 20 years ago, I was interested in doing this," McCartney explained in a press junket. "But I stipulated a very clear list of requirements all around sustainability. They managed, to their credit, to deliver on [those] sustainability [goals], and it sold out in seconds."
Today's collection, which features modern takes on archival styles and "icons,"like the brand's studded "Rock Royalty" tee and Falabella chains, keeps sustainable materials at the forefront, featuring organic cotton, recycled crystals, and RWS Standard-certified wool.
"I really wanted to make it quite gender-fluid. Because I wear men’s suits all the time, so anyone can wear it," McCartney said, adding: "I want a younger, wider audience to have access to myself [and] to impact people’s wardrobe in a positive way."
From sharp tailoring, oversized shirting, chic shoulder bags, and trench coats (for more workwear-inspired pieces) to bejeweled prints, sparkling tops, mixed-metal jewelry, and mesh dresses (perfect for parties), the collection is equally nostalgic and modern, especially when modeled by today's It girls like Reneé Rapp, Adwoa Aboah, and Angelina Kendall.
Ahead, preview the much-anticipated H&M x Stella McCartney collaboration lookbook. Then come back prepared on May 7th to shop your favorite limited-edition pieces before they inevitably sell out.
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