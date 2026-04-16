"I get asked to do things like this quite often, and I, on the whole, say no because it’s not normally the right partner with the right set of belief systems or standards. But 20 years ago, I was interested in doing this," McCartney explained in a press junket. "But I stipulated a very clear list of requirements all around sustainability. They managed, to their credit, to deliver on [those] sustainability [goals], and it sold out in seconds."