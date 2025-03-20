H&M’s Spring Collection Has Your Festival Fashion Needs Covered

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Brands are pulling out all the stops when it comes to easy-breezy, carefree fashion just in time for festival season. H&M has long been a big player in this space, and its spring/summer 2025 collection proves why.
“We wanted to offer exceptional pieces that bring energy and light,” said H&M’s womenswear design lead, Eliana Masgalos, in a press release. “A sense of escape felt very relevant: We wanted to play with a beautiful bohemia, rock icons, and festival freedom.”
This vintage-inspired drop is the first of two, and features “classic rock ‘n’ roll staples” like lace-up shirts, laser-cut mini skirts, studded blazers, and snakeskin accessories. (While they’re all desert-ready, many styles are also versatile and appropriate for other spring activities, like parties and cocktail hours.) To further get you in that festival mindset, H&M tapped Tyla and FKA Twigs — both of whom will be performing at Coachella next month — to lead the campaign.
Read on to shop the dreamy and nostalgic styles starting at 10 a.m. EST. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on them already, make sure to also check out H&M’s Studio collection, The White Lotus capsule, and upcoming Magda Butrym collaboration.
H&M Spring Dresses
Inspired by both the ‘70s and ‘90s, you can find a mix of romantic flowy maxi dresses (very Stevie Nicks) and edgy leather minis (more Courtney Love). Available in a range of neutrals and snakeskin prints, they can fit into anyone’s wardrobe — or blend into the landscapes of your next festival.
H&M Spring Tops & Outerwear
From ribbed-knit tunics and lacy button-downs to ruffled blouses, the tops in this collection have a whimsical element that blends the vintage with the modern. There are also leather blazers and bomber jackets (perfect for a rock festival), as well as trendy butter-yellow outerwear (perhaps for a bubblegum pop concert).
H&M Spring Skirts, Shorts & Pants
While white bottoms aren’t ideal for a muddy outdoor concert, they are a spring and summer staple. Try a ‘70s-esque wide-leg jean with front patch pockets, zip-up seams, and studded sides — or perhaps one of the ultra-mini skirts that feel very Y2K.
H&M Spring Accessories
Top off your festival look with totally-rad jewelry, aviator sunglasses, slouchy handbags, and more fun accessories. Look out for chunky resin rings and statement pendant necklaces. And, depending on the occasion, slip into a pair of fringe heels or snakeskin mules.
