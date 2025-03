H&M’s Spring Collection Has Your Festival Fashion Needs Covered

Brands are pulling out all the stops when it comes to easy-breezy, carefree fashion just in time for festival season. H&M has long been a big player in this space, and its spring/summer 2025 collection proves why.“We wanted to offer exceptional pieces that bring energy and light,” said H&M’s womenswear design lead, Eliana Masgalos, in a press release. “A sense of escape felt very relevant: We wanted to play with a beautiful bohemia, rock icons, and festival freedom.”This vintage-inspired drop is the first of two, and features “classic rock ‘n’ roll staples” like lace-up shirts, laser-cut mini skirts, studded blazers, and snakeskin accessories. (While they’re all desert-ready, many styles are also versatile and appropriate for other spring activities, like parties and cocktail hours.) To further get you in that festival mindset, H&M tapped Tyla and FKA Twigs — both of whom will be performing at Coachella next month — to lead the campaign.Read on to shop the dreamy and nostalgic styles starting at. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on them already, make sure to also check out H&M’s Studio collection The White Lotus capsule , and upcoming Magda Butrym collaboration