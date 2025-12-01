H&M Collabs With Perfect Moment On An Après-Ski Winter Collection
Amid all the Cyber Monday sales, gift season frenzy, and new holiday collection drops, the shopping landscape may feel like an avalanche of too many new and shiny things to cart up. But we’re briefly plowing back all of that to shine a light on H&M’s latest (and coveted) collaboration. This time, the reader-favorite retailer has teamed up with luxury ski and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment on an après-ski-inspired winter collection.
“Après-ski has always had a certain energy: relaxed, comfortable, social, playful, and glamourous,” said Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director Jane Gottschalk, in a press release. “Together [with H&M], we’ve curated a collection that brings the spirit of both brands to life. The pieces are young, fun, [and] sporty, with a winter heartbeat and a nod to the mountains, but belong just as much in the city.”
The 28-piece capsule collection spans versatile knitwear, down-filled outerwear, and statement accessories — like cozy hats and puffer boots — in a chic winter color palette of black, white, silver, rich burgundy, and icy blue.
"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Perfect Moment on this winter collection — it's unexpected, dynamic, and sure to spark excitement,” said H&M creative advisor and head of womenswear design, Ann-Sofie Johansson, in the release. “The silhouettes are glamorous yet laid-back — just like après-ski — but also have a real edge with the leather, faux fur, and textured knits.”
From down puffer jackets, mohair gloves, knit balaclavas, and polarized sunglasses you might actually wear on the slopes to matching sets, merino-wool sweaters, faux-fur boots, and trapper hats you’d wear around a ski lodge (or to simply channel après-ski energy), the collection has a range of functional and fashionable pieces.
And in addition to oversized hoods, waist-cinching toggles, jacquard trims, and pom-poms, Perfect Moment’s signature North Star logo is dotted across all the styles. “The North Star sits at the heart of the brand and part of our DNA — a constant from the inception of the brand in the 80s,” said Gottschalk. “It represents direction, focus, and the idea of finding your own way [...] a reminder of where we started and where we’re heading.”
So whether you’re heading to the bunny slopes or your local café for hot chocolate, H&M’s newest collection with Perfect Moment is on its way to dress you up this winter season.
Shop full H&M x Perfect Moment collection on December 2 at 10 a.m. EST.
