Model Mia Regan’s H&M Collab Is An Ibiza-Inspired “Dream Summer Wardrobe”
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If your summer plans include beach days, hiking, music festivals, dancing, and dining al fresco, then H&M’s new collaboration launching July 17 needs to be on your radar — and in your shopping cart ASAP. British model, content creator, and long-time friend of the retailer Mia Regan has co-designed her “dream summer wardrobe,” she tells Refinery29. And it’s the versatile, travel-ready capsule of our dreams, too.
While Regan’s Instagram is full of editorials and fashion events, it also highlights her travel adventures and film photography. Often spotted in staple headscarves and hiking shoes on her escapades, Regan’s lifestyle and style are reflected in the collection. As she explains, “I wanted to design it so you could wear it to a festival or on a hike, or out to dinner or drinks with your girls.”
From utilitarian capris, which came easily to her, to breezy pieces like a sarong detailed with her hand-drawn illustrations, Regan was hands-on throughout, submitting sketches and collaborating with the Stockholm team. “I take my film camera everywhere,” she says. “One of the illustrations is actually from a picture I took on an H&M trip in Portugal — it’s me and my friend lying down, and I drew that.”
While Regan’s Instagram is full of editorials and fashion events, it also highlights her travel adventures and film photography. Often spotted in staple headscarves and hiking shoes on her escapades, Regan’s lifestyle and style are reflected in the collection. As she explains, “I wanted to design it so you could wear it to a festival or on a hike, or out to dinner or drinks with your girls.”
From utilitarian capris, which came easily to her, to breezy pieces like a sarong detailed with her hand-drawn illustrations, Regan was hands-on throughout, submitting sketches and collaborating with the Stockholm team. “I take my film camera everywhere,” she says. “One of the illustrations is actually from a picture I took on an H&M trip in Portugal — it’s me and my friend lying down, and I drew that.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The 17-piece capsule also includes maxi dresses, matching sets, swimwear, and accessories — including a personal favorite, the cord belt — all in earthy palettes, with asymmetric details, silver hardware, and cheerful prints that transition effortlessly from day to night.
In a press release, Regan said she drew inspiration from “travels to bohemian Ibiza, dancing at British festivals, retro movies, and sun-soaked European holidays with friends.” She also told Refinery29 she designed with her friends and family in mind: “Seeing them wear, enjoy, and style the pieces in their own way is really lovely.”
In a press release, Regan said she drew inspiration from “travels to bohemian Ibiza, dancing at British festivals, retro movies, and sun-soaked European holidays with friends.” She also told Refinery29 she designed with her friends and family in mind: “Seeing them wear, enjoy, and style the pieces in their own way is really lovely.”
H&M creative advisor and head of womenswear design Ann-Sofie Johansson added, “Mia’s style is eclectic — she has a great eye for details and a very instinctive way of mixing different elements. It was inspiring to watch this good friend of the brand explore her creativity throughout the design process.”
So whether you’re escaping on a European vacation or staying local, Mia Regan’s H&M collaboration is here to dress you for every summer adventure.
So whether you’re escaping on a European vacation or staying local, Mia Regan’s H&M collaboration is here to dress you for every summer adventure.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT