H&M’s New Designer Collab Is Full Of Modern Western Staples
After a buzzy designer collaboration with Magda Butrym and a recent capsule wardrobe with model Mia Regan, H&M has announced another exciting partnership for fall. Taking a coveted spot on the retailer’s guest designer roster is Mexican designer Lorena Saravia and her namesake label.
Saravia launched her brand in 2010, and while she may not be a household name to the average H&M shopper, her distinct designs have earned her recognition — including a spot on Forbes Mexico’s 2025 list of the top 100 powerful women in the country.
“Lorena Saravia has created an original vision of Mexican fashion, honoring the culture through collaboration with local artisans, while crafting a highly covetable, modern wardrobe defined by a bold, feminine spirit,” according to an H&M press release. The collaboration includes artisan-crafted, Western-inspired pieces spanning outerwear, matching sets, and even cowboy boots, all channeling a signature masculine-meets-feminine style.
“I come from a large, predominantly female family where each generation strives to empower the next,” Saravia said in the press release. “I see women as multidimensional — they are career-driven, powerful, and possess a kind of magic and an extraordinary strength. My hope is that every woman who wears my designs feels inspired and empowered.”
Drawing inspiration from “her heritage, family, and the strength of the matriarchal line,” Saravia also infused personal details throughout the collection. One standout: lion earrings inspired by a pair her grandmother used to wear. She also looked to iconic Mexican women like artist Frida Kahlo and entertainer María Félix — referenced through tailored suiting pieces and elegant gowns.
The 29-piece lineup includes a bomber-shaped denim jacket with a coordinating mini skirt and chaps, flowing evening dresses, and chic coordinates alongside logo-embroidered knits and loungewear. Of course, no H&M collab would be complete without a curated (and quick-to-sell-out) range of accessories. In this drop, expect wide-brim hats, leather belts, woven crossbody bags, statement earrings, and those aforementioned cowboy boots — all at H&M prices, far below Saravia’s usual $5,000 to 320,000 price range.
“What I admire most about Lorena is how she masterfully draws from her heritage and Mexican craftsmanship to create something fresh, original, and truly her own,” said H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson. “Overall, there is a beautiful connection to the land, blended with contemporary elegance. These pieces are versatile; despite being a small collection, they can be styled in many ways.”
The H&M x Lorena Saravia collaboration launches in select stores and online on October 16.
