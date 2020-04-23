16 Movies For History Buffs On Netflix

As anyone who has used the streaming service knows, there are a lot of movies on Netflix. So, to avoid being overwhelmed by choice, it's best to go in with a plan. Today, that plan is to find a historical movie on Netflix. Not a documentary. Not a series about a historical event. Not... ooh, what's that? A reality show about hot people not having sex. Stop getting distracted! We're here to look for a feature film about something historical!
Now, that narrows things down quite a bit., but you still have to decide which historical movie is for you. Netflix has quite a few period pieces about British royals. There's also a few films set around World War II. Then there's a movie about a Chilean poet on the run, one about African American singers in the 1950s, a harrowing tale about a young Cambodian girl during the Vietnam War, and a movie about popes — two of 'em.
Click through the slideshow to find out more about 16 historical movies on Netflix, watch their trailers, and see which one is the right fit for you. Is it going to be Denzel Washington's Oscar-nominated role as a civil rights activist or a bunch of people from Downton Abbey reuniting as a literary society — choice is yours.