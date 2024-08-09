Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents both have graduate degrees and built college funds for my sister and me. I got my bachelor’s and master’s on the East Coast, where I lived for five years. My parents paid for my tuition and living expenses using those college funds, and I also had academic scholarships for both degrees.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I remember my mom taking me to the bank to open my first savings account when I was a kid. When I got my first job, my parents offered to put most of my paychecks into investments and continue to do that for me now.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 16, my mom told me that I was expected to get a part-time job to learn how to work and earn money. I was a library student helper, then I worked at an ice cream shop. My senior year of high school, I began working in food service. I worked that job on my breaks all through college and grad school until I got my current job.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. I know now that my parents were very smart with their spending but when I was growing up they never talked about finances in front of me.



Do you worry about money now?

I’m very frugal and I know that I could technically afford to live on my own but it would be stressful if I paid a normal rent and food costs on this salary, especially because housing is very costly here.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Because I still live at home, I’m not fully financially responsible yet. My parents paid for my housing and food costs through grad school, and I began paying them rent and for my phone bill when I got my job after I graduated. I know that they could assist me financially in an emergency.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I was growing up, I would receive $550 combined from two relatives for each birthday and Christmas. I expect that I will inherit something from my parents but we’ve never discussed it.