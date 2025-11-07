A Hip-Hop Cruise Turned Me Into The Auntie I Was Destined To Be
Somewhere between choosing the spa over the club and admitting my Spotify playlist hasn’t evolved past 2007, I’ve realized something: I am officially in my auntie era. And not in the “I’m getting old” way, in the “I’ve earned my peace, my nostalgia, and my comfortable shoes” way.
So when I was invited on the Rock The Bells Cruise, a four-day, hip-hop-in-the-middle-of-the-ocean celebration headlined by some of the greatest artists of the ‘90s and 2000s, I said yes before the email even finished loading. As a millennial, I can confidently say we lived through the best era of music. Fight your mama, not me. Music just hit back then. My playlist is stuck in the past, and honestly, I plan on leaving it there.
Day 1: The Auntie Nap That Set the Tone
As soon as I stepped onto the ship, I spotted Mannie Fresh casually grabbing a drink at the bar like he wasn’t responsible for half the songs that raised me. That’s the magic of this cruise, you’re not just watching hip-hop legends perform, you’re bumping into them at the buffet line. One minute you’re grabbing a plate, the next minute MC Lyte is reaching over you for the mac and cheese. It’s wild.
I checked into my room, looked around, and immediately took a nap. Yes, a full auntie nap on vacation before the first activity. A few years ago I would’ve sprinted to the bar; now I listen to my body. Growth!
That night, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile hit the stage, and suddenly I was 11 again, in my bedroom blasting “Back That Azz Up” like I didn’t have homework due. The crowd was electric. Everyone was dancing, sweating out their edges, and singing every word. People don’t dance anymore, and I miss when the club used to be fun. But on that cruise we danced like rent was due.
Day 2: A Little R&R, A Little Rap Karaoke
I woke up the next morning with my knees and back reminding me that auntie-hood is not just a mindset, it’s a physical experience. Naturally, I booked a massage. The moment the therapist put her hands on my back, I was asleep within 30 seconds. Fully knocked out. At this point, I’ve made it a rule: every vacation gets a massage. Non-negotiable.
After my spa, I tried my luck at the casino and let me tell you right now, the casino humbled me quickly. I played the only game I knew, which is blackjack and I lost the little money I put in. The rest of the day felt like summer camp for grown Black millennials: pool deck parties, comedy shows, karaoke sessions, and people just vibing. I even did rap karaoke, which was hilarious because you could tell exactly who grew up memorizing Lil’ Kim verses in their mirror.
Day 3: Bahamas Bliss & Hip-Hop Icons
Day three was my favorite. We docked in the Bahamas for 12 hours, and I spent 11.5 of them laying on the beach or floating in the pool like the soft-life auntie I’ve always dreamed of becoming. What I loved most was the energy. Everywhere I looked, people were just happy. Black folks were laughing, dancing, taking photos, showing off their fits, and fully enjoying themselves. You could tell everyone needed this break. No stress, no pretense, just pure fun and freedom. It honestly felt like one big family reunion
By the time we got back on the boat, I was glowing, moisturized, and ready for the night. Da Brat and MC Lyte performed later, and they killed it. Watching two women who helped shape hip-hop still command the stage with that much confidence was dope to witness.
Day 4: Accepting My Auntie Era With Pride
By the last day, I stopped denying it. Yes, I love a nap. Yes, give me all the 90s and 2000s hip-hop playlists. Yes, I will absolutely choose wine over a tequila shot. And yes, I will be first in line at the buffet. These are my truths.
The Rock The Bells Cruise let me experience hip-hop culture in a way I’ve never seen. It was intimate, nostalgic, and full of community. If you’re looking for a trip that blends music, culture, Black joy, and pure fun, this is it.
