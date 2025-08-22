Traveling With My Dad Taught Me About Legacy & The Gift Of Time

A way to preserve it is by taking the time to travel with your parents. We all know the days are long but the years are short. Ironically, multigenerational travel is on the rise. So, sure, I could’ve brought a friend on the trip, but traveling with my dad — even though we’re generations apart — gave me a chance to see Hilton Head through his lens as well as my own. It was not only eye-opening, but also a reminder of how history lives on when we carry it forward together — that legacy is something we live, share and pass on together.