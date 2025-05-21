Hill House Home Has All The Summer Dresses & Matching Sets I Could Want

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Home of the OG Nap Dress, Hill House Home has cracked the code on looking polished while feeling like you’re still in pajamas. From stretchy smocked bodices to breezy, billowing skirts, many of the brand’s signature silhouettes are designed to work for any setting, from office days and weekend brunches to weddings and, yes, even bed. So after seeing all the hype (and especially the consistent seal of approval from Refinery29 readers), I finally tried the brand for myself. And honestly? It exceeded every expectation.
I visited the whimsical NYC store to try on pieces from the new summer collection — the pinnacle season for the brand, which was obvious from the sheer number of new arrivals. There are bestsellers in fresh prints (hello, Hydrangea Chintz) and debut styles like The Lucille and Cosima Mini Nap Dress, all equally cheerful and sunshine-ready. And while the dresses may get all the attention, the new matching sets deserve just as much praise.
Below, I’m sharing my favorite milkmaid dresses, casual minis, wedding guest looks, and coordinates from Hill House Home’s summer drop. (Pro tip: Keep checking the new arrivals section — styles are being added every month, with a swim capsule being the latest!)
Hill House Home Milkmaid & Nap Dresses
I’m fully on board with the milkmaid dress trend, especially in the summer, when anything too-tight feels like a trap. These stretchy, breathable cotton styles are ideal throw-on-and-go options when I want to look put together (without sweating moments later). The fluttery-strapped Ellie Nap Dress and the puff-sleeved Louisa are bestsellers for a reason — I’d call them elevated sundresses you can wear just about anywhere. I also loved the slightly more structured Matilda Dress for Bridgerton-esque garden parties, and the Pippa Dress (especially in the cottagecore-perfect Poppy Block Print) for summer picnics.
Hill House Home Mini Dresses
Hill House Home may be best known for its frolick-ready midis and maxis, but don’t overlook its mini dress section. These styles are so sweet and fun — I genuinely felt like I was playing dress-up (in the best way). If you love the look of the Nap Dress but want something a little more casual, you can find shorter versions that still feel polished. There are also newer silhouettes with unexpected details for the brand — think halter tops, boat necks, and bow-tied chest cutouts — that add a modern twist to the idyllic aesthetic.
Hill House Home Wedding Guest Dresses
I’ve always thought of the brand’s Nap Dresses as casual wedding guest options, but there are way more special-occasion styles to choose from. My favorite from the new drop was the Rowena Dress — a bold pink-and-red satin style that just stuns. The Lucille Dress was another standout, made from a buttery-soft jersey (so cool to the touch, and shockingly comfortable) and finished with subtle shoulder pads And then there’s the Sloane Dress — a vintage-inspired floral maxi that had me fully channeling Rachel McAdams in The Notebook. The delicate print and romantic silhouette make it a no-brainer for any summer soirée.
Hill House Home Matching Sets
To my surprise (and delight), some of my favorite pieces weren’t dresses at all — they were matching sets. The smocked crop tops and maxi skirts are ultra-stretchy (I suggest sizing down if you want a more snug fit), and the kind of pieces you can dress up with heeled sandals or keep casual with sneakers — ideal for everything from lunch dates to travel days. My top pick? The Annette Top and matching Audrey Shorts. I could see myself wearing them paired as a set or mix-matched with other summer staples already in my closet for lounging around the house, running errands, grabbing lunch, or traveling.
