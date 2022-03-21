There’s a lot about spring to be excited about: The rise in temperatures, sunnier days ahead, and beautiful blooms are just a few. Spring also means it’s time to show a little leg and perhaps throw on a sundress. Well, you're in luck because the internet’s favorite nap dress got a groovy facelift just in time for the beginning of the long-awaited spring season. Hill House Home has just launched its new retro-inspired line, The Kaleidoscope Collection.
While the last few years have not been easy, little joys like the luxuriously comfy (and cute) nap dresses from Hill House Home have kept us going. Scroll on to shop this retro-inspired collection now. Expect the same flowy, swingy silhouettes that you’ve come to love from the brand over the last few years like The Ellie Nap dress and the Paz top and skirt combo served up in soft, yummy swirls of pastel pinks, baby blues, and powdery yellows. If there’s one thing about Hill House Home we can all agree on, the dresses are too good to be in stock for long. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
The Ellie Nap Dress, $150
The Elizabeth Nap Dress, $150
The Lily Dress, $200
The Paz Top, $100
The Paz Skirt, $100
The Ava Dress, $150
The Skylar Pant, $125
The Allie Zip Up, $125
