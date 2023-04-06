Are Herschel’s Luggage & Backpacks Worth The $$$? We Investigate

Honest Thoughts: I was hoping this hip pack would be the perfect daypack for a trip to Japan recently, but it was just a tad on the smaller size. I was too nervous to just throw in my bills and cards, and you would definitely need something closer to a cardholder or very small zip-around wallet to go in here. I did test out its capacity when I was back home, and it fits my keys, phone, and AirPods like a dream, and I could definitely toss in sunglasses, lip balm, etc. This is definitely ideal for the very lightweight traveler or for quick trips outside of the house, like dog walks. The one day I did use it for an evening outing (risking going cashless and had a credit card and ID in the bag), I did appreciate how free my arms were and how little my shoulder ached. I would totally use this to run to the gym or go on a hike, or even as a smaller bag at the airport, so I’m not toting a shoulder bag and purse.