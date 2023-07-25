ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Score logo

An Exclusive Sitewide Sale On An R29-Editor-Favorite Skin-Care Brand

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale AlertGet 15% off sitewide at Herbivore Botanicals with our promo code R29HERBIVORE, now through July 31.
If you're a skin-care fanatic (like us), there's nothing more exciting than getting a new favorite product and adding it to your nightly self-care routine. It's even better when it's on sale and under $100. That's exactly why we've partnered with Herbivore Botanicals — a skin-care brand with beautiful packaging, natural ingredients, and highly effective products — on an exclusive deal for you, dear readers. Now through July 31, get 15% off sitewide with the promo code R29HERBIVORE. Overwhelmed by all the potential shopping options? Keep on scrolling to check out our favorites — including the newly released Milky Way exfoliating serum and the R29-editor-approved Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil, $74 $62.90

Shop This
Herbivore
Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil
$62.90$74.00
Herbivore
This oil for combination, oily, or blemish-prone skin is named after Lapis Lazuli, a stone used for self-confidence and harmony. The Lapis Blue oil's star ingredient is Azulene, which helps soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. I'm a huge fan of this oil. I use it in the morning when I need some extra glow and skin-deep relaxation. It doesn't leave your face sticky or way too oily, either!
DashDividers_1_500x100

Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser, $26 $22.10

Shop This
Herbivore
Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jel...
$22.10$26.00
Herbivore
This pH-balanced cleanser creates a balanced fresh, clean feel with just the right amount of hydration. Its featured ingredient is Tremella mushroom can hold up to 500 times its weight in water and be more effective than hyaluronic acid.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Milky Way 10% AHA + Oat Soothing Exfoliating Serum, $58 $49.30

Shop This
Herbivore
Milky Way 10% Aha + Oat Soothing Exfoliati...
$49.30$58.00
Herbivore
Herbivore's newest product launch, Milky Way, is an exfoliating acid serum that features 10% AHA + 3% PHA (for that chemical exfoliation), wild oat (which soothes and protects the skin's moisture barrier), ceramides, and hyaluronic acid (which leaves you hydrated and glowy).
DashDividers_1_500x100

Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum, $56 $47.60

Shop This
Herbivore
Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
$47.60$56.00
Herbivore
This serum is a naturally derived, retinol alternative that promises to smooth fine lines, hydrate, and balance skin's texture. Perfect for those with sensitive skin, the serum is made from babchi extract — from the Ayurvedic Babchi plant, which is responsible for the product's main promise of smoothing signs of aging — and polyhydroxy acid — an antioxidant and gentle exfoliator that enhances hydration absorption.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Super Nova 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream, $48 $40.80

Shop This
Herbivore
Super Nova 5% Vitamin C + Caffeine Brighte...
$40.80$48.00
Herbivore
For tired, puffy, and dark under eyes, Herbivore's Super Nova eye cream is the way to go. The cream features Vitamin C, turmeric, and caffeine as its star ingredients to leave your eyes de-puffed, bright, and hydrated.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream, $46 $39.10

Shop This
Herbivore
Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream
$39.10$46.00
Herbivore
Named after the water-bearing air sign, the Aquarius cream is a non-comedogenic, lightweight moisturizer that includes blue tansy oil (from the Lapis Blue Tansy Oil) and willow bark BHA (a natural salicylic acid alternative) that will leave your skin balanced and oh so soft.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT