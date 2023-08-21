Rugs quite literally come in all different shapes and sizes, but that doesn't make them innately versatile. Oh how lovely it would be to score some multi-faceted floor decor at affordable prices. Well let us introduce you to Hendeer, the textile company doing just that — one vibrant rug, picnic blanket, or wall hanging (the choice is yours) at a time.
Thanks to their lightweight, machine-washable, and ornate polyester-cotton blend fabric, Hendeer's textiles are perfect for indoor floors, outdoor terrains, blank walls, couches, and more. Founder Nina Camilleri made her entrepreneurial dreams with the debut of this Australia-based brand — fast forward a few years, and Hendeer not only ships out scores of these artisanal best-sellers but also stylish home decor and accessories. If you love a good bang for your buck and lively home decor, scroll on. Hendeer's on-site product description says it best, each rug's potential is "only limited by your imagination."
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
“
Great company, beautiful designs, speedy dispatch & delivery.
j.k., hendeer verified reviewer
”
Hendeer's rugs are woven with a blend of cotton and recycled polyester and can easily be thrown in the washer and dryer (with specific care instructions, of course). But customers don't just rave over the practical fabrics, they're also enamored with each piece's versatility — these lightweight rugs triple as picnic blankets and wall decor. One Hendeer verified reviewer Kate writes that her Norwegian Wood throw "is exactly what [she] wanted for a blank wall." Meanwhile, another verified Hendeer reviewer Jones uses theirs in multiple ways. "Very versatile," Jones writes. "I originally used it as a throw for our couch. Have since bought an anti-slip mat and am using it as a rug for the floor. It's on the thinner side for a rug but [it] works like a treat!"
If you're feeling extra frugal, look to the brand's discounted bundles. One Bundle By Design includes one large rug, two standard cushion covers, and one tote bag all wrapped in the same pattern — score one on sale like the Across The Universe set and you'll shave 36% off your purchase. And although the full-priced buys won't save you too much money, they will significantly cut down your shopping time with those one-and-done clicks.
Hendeer's decor and accessory offerings are also worth a mention. The brand's carry straps take away any hassle while bringing your blanket on the go. Meanwhile, its totes and cushion covers feature the same eye-catching textiles to perfectly complement the rugs.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
We barely scratched the surface of Hendeer's entire inventory — so, head there now and revel in your new favorite rug destination.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.