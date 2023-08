Hendeer's rugs are woven with a blend of cotton and recycled polyester and can easily be thrown in the washer and dryer (with specific care instructions, of course). But customers don't just rave over the practical fabrics, they're also enamored with each piece's versatility — these lightweight rugs triple as picnic blankets and wall decor. One Hendeer verified reviewer Kate writes that her Norwegian Wood throw "is exactly what [she] wanted for a blank wall." Meanwhile, another verified Hendeer reviewer Jones uses theirs in multiple ways. "Very versatile," Jones writes. "I originally used it as a throw for our couch. Have since bought an anti-slip mat and am using it as a rug for the floor. It's on the thinner side for a rug but [it] works like a treat!"