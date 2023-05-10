I Lost My Ability To Run — & It Taught Me To Be More Patient With Myself

Almost a year post-surgery, I’m now beginning a brand new journey with running. What I’m taking forward with me isn't just a story of a girl who took movement for granted and had to lose her ability to run in order to understand its value — it’s a lot messier than that. I still struggle to remove self-criticism and shallow goals from my running practice, and every stride reminds me that my strength has not yet returned to what it was and that the full range of movement in my spine never will. But here’s what I can say: Before my surgery, getting ready to run felt like going to war with myself. Today, running is simply about putting my shoes on and going outside, like I did in those early days of recovery. It feels open and light. There is nothing I have to do but enjoy myself. That’s something I’ll carry with me forever, regardless of my relationship status.