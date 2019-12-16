New year, new me. Or should I be saying new decade, new me? 2020 is (almost) here, and it's time to start approaching our health in a new way. Whether you're ready to explore a sober curious lifestyle, try out a new workout class, or finally put down the JUUL, there's always room for improvement in our lives.
And we have a simple hack that's virtually guaranteed to make you feel happier, healthier, and better all day long: Do something good for yourself every a.m.
Morning rituals set the tone for the rest of your day. So if you take one positive or productive action first thing, your whole day will feel more positive and productive in turn.
Sound overblown? We promise its not.
Now, the word "ritual" can call to mind some elaborate ceremony. But the changes we're talking about making to your mornings could be small or large, anything from pledging to wake up the first time your alarm goes off (no more hitting snooze for an hour) to cooking yourself a healthy, warm breakfast every day (forget skipping that essential meal).
Here, we've found 10 morning rituals that you should consider committing to in 2020.