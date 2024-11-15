Occupation: Healthcare consultant

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 46

Location: San Diego

Salary: Around $475,000 gross (average household income). My husband works full-time and we center our budget around his income exclusively (which is $292,000 per year plus bonus and stock awards, which are highly variable from year to year. We never count on them so they are always a welcome surprise). Last year his bonus was about $150,000 and we cashed in vested stock options from prior years for about $25,000. I stepped down from my full-time job when my husband and I decided to have kids. Being a contractor, I get compensated very well for the hours I work but the work is never steady, it has highly variable peaks and valleys. It’s worth it to raise my kids being very hands on. Averaged out, my salary is about $60,000 per year but I’ve had plenty of years when it has been double or half that.

Assets: Checking: $38,000; HYSA: $270,000 (some of that tagged for housing projects and a potential new business line which would involve manufacturing a product); retirement investments (a blend of Roth IRAs, 401(k)s, brokerage accounts): $3.6 million; non-retirement investments (aggressive strategy: 80% equities, 20% money market): $650,000; unexercised stock grants: $160,000; HSA: $28,000; overfunded life insurance policy: $200,000; home equity: $2,400,000. We have other assets for our kids (529s, custodial Roths) but I don’t consider that our money, that is for them.

Debt: $0

Paycheck amount (biweekly): $7,550. $6,300 biweekly from my husband’s full-time job (net, after taxes, HSA and 401(k) contributions (we max out both the latter)). Averaged out, about $2,500/month for me (net of taxes. I hold back 50% of my pay to cover taxes and any business costs e.g. printer, continuing education, sales, etc.).

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: Just property taxes, which averages out to $1,200.

Loan payments: $0

Gas/electric: $150 (San Diego weather is so perfect, we rarely use heat or air-conditioning).

Phone: $110

Water: $150

Internet: $70

Hulu: $90 (getting really annoyed with the frequency of their price hikes! Currently considering other options).

Lawn cutting: $125.

529 contributions: $800



Annual Expenses