1 p.m. — I've been working for the last few hours straight. My new job is a lot busier than my old job, but I enjoy it and it makes the day fly by! I take a lunch break with my boyfriend, N. We make avocado toast with pesto eggs (the only way to eat fried eggs...game changer). We then walk our roommate's dog for her lunchtime walk. Our roommate works in healthcare and so since she is gone all day and we WFH, we take care of her dog during the day. It's the best — we get to hang out with a cute dog that we love but don't carry the burden of actually owning a dog (yet, one day!). (Another detail, N. and I are moving to Florida in February, hence the cheap rent with roommates. My lease ended and we didn't want to sign another year lease in SF if we were going to move within the year, so I moved into his current place with his roommates.) Back to work after a bit of playtime with the pup.