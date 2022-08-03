Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up in a very affluent suburb surrounded by wealth that was in some cases much more obvious or showy than my family's. We talked about money, and I was, of course, aware that many people had much less than we did, but we were much more proximate to those who had (or appeared to have) much more. My parents would never have described us as rich or wealthy when I was growing up, and I did not know how much money they made. They did give my siblings and me a weekly allowance as a way to teach us about managing our own money, and whenever we made money we had to put away a third of our earnings into savings controlled by our parents.