Everyone has off days. Maybe something happened to bring you down, or maybe the bad energy appears out of thin air. When one of these gloomy periods descend, you probably have some pick-me-ups in your back pocket — a good run, a favorite food, a talk with friends. And increasingly, people are turning to the power of crystals to lift their moods. Some even use healing crystals to address depression, though there's no medical evidence to back its effectiveness. Those suffering from depression should see a physician.
But as the wellness industry explores non-traditional avenues to seeking wellbeing, people like Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, suggest that crystals are worth trying. "When it comes to handling blue moods, crystals can have a positive impact because of their stimulating and energizing properties," says Montúfar.
She says that believers think that each special stone holds a spirit — and that humans can connect to that spirit by being able to communicate with it. "This is the reason working with crystals involves meditating while holding them close to our bodies, it helps activate their powers," she explains.
We asked Montúfar to name the crystals with the most uplifting energy. Try grabbing one of these the next time you're feeling unmotivated, lonely, or sad. Maybe it will work for you.