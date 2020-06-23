11 Ways To Style A Headband For Summer 2020

This summer, we're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Chic! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every print. Baby barrettes? Stack 'em up. But of all the '90s throwback hair accessories that have seen trend revivals recently, the humble headband is perhaps the most stylishly summer-ready of them all.
This season, everyone from fashion trendsetters (like Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba) to Instagram mega-influencers (like Julie Sariñana and Cierra Nia) have been topping their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown, and it's giving us all kinds of easy updo inspiration. Padded, stretchy, studded with pearls — however you take your headband, there's a fresh way to style it that can carry you from living-room yoga class to your nephew's Zoom birthday party.
Click ahead to see the headband hairstyles we're loving this summer. It's all the motivation you need to dust off your long-neglected accessories collection... or to find a shiny, new one to add to your vanity.
