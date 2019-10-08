8 Haunted Restaurants To Dine At This Halloween — If You Dare

We may not know very much about ghosts, but if movies, TV shows, and campfire stories are to be believed, apparitions, unlike living humans, don't need to eat to survive. Ironically though, that doesn't stop them from hanging out in some of the most popular restaurants around the country.
Ahead, you'll find several of the most famously haunted spots that serve all kinds of top-notch cuisine from southern soul food to New England seafood. At these places, patrons can dine and drink world-class menu offerings and, well, maybe even get the chance to spot a few ghosts. Check them out and make a reservation before all the open tables are taken... either by the living or the dead.