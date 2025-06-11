I’m 5’0”: This Is How I Style 3 “Hard-To-Wear” Fashion Trends For Petites

While historically, I’m not a huge fan of shorts, I love the bermuda style so much that my friends are probably already sick of me wearing these every other day so far this summer. Putting together an outfit around these boyish shorts is fairly similar to styling around a knee-length skirt since they fall around the same place. A garment that falls at this length typically is not advised for someone of my height, but a pair of crew socks and my favorite Nike Air Rift sneakers help elongate my legs and extend the gaze down.