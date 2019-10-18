7 Mood-Boosting Fall Trends To Help Ward Off The Seasonal Scaries

Fall is an exciting time, sure; but dropping temperatures and disappearing daylight can make even the most bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, glass-half-full human being feel a little blue. That’s why, as October flies by, it’s important to engage in activities that keep endorphins running high: surrounding yourself with loved ones, exercising and eating well, and — if you’re us — shopping. (Of course, we’re being facetious: retail therapy is not an equivalent for actual therapy, and you shouldn’t count on it to improve your quality of life if you’re feeling legitimately down. We're also advocates for shopping with intention.)
However, if you clicked on this story, you’re probably hip to the fact that one carefully chosen purchase can be a much-needed mood-booster, and having a go-to piece that brings you cheer on a dreary day is a nice-to-have when the mercury begins to dip. And when it comes to your duds, you want the most bang for your buck; both numerically and emotionally. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find the most positive fall trends that we’ve seen this season, to ensure that your purchase has a fully rose-colored affect on your wardrobe this season. From comforting buffalo plaids to weightless sheer blouses, click through to see the pieces that will give you a reason to be cheerful on the gloomiest of days.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.