6 Handbag Trends That Will Have Your Summer Style In A Bag
There are two types of handbag shoppers out there. Some who never turn down the chance to tote around a "ludicrously capacious" carryall with main character energy. Others who would rather sling a minimalist, no-fuss mini style that oozes timelessness. Regardless of which camp you sit in, a new wave of summer handbag trends is hitting the scene, sure to capture the hearts of minimalists and maximalists alike.
If you’re someone who fancies a novelty style à la Carrie Bradshaw or still riding the high of a Cowboy Carter summer, fringe styles will be in heavy rotation this season. Coming in everything from leather and suede to beaded materials, the look is nothing short of fun. On the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum are retro doctor bags, which were inescapable on the spring/summer 2025 runways. However, designers didn’t fully reinvent the wheel, instead making small yet noticeable tweaks to freshen up the silhouette, such as leaning into of-the-moment hues (hello, butter yellow) and details like metal adornments. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the canvas bag renaissance. Once a go-to for lazy days at the beach or groceries, the cotton carryall is now, dare we say, luxe.
Below, dive into the summer 2025 handbag trends set to ascend this season, as well as our favorite silhouettes on the market.
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: Belt It
Does your bag need a belt wrapped around it? Probably as much as Carrie needed one with her low-waist skirt. But does the accent instantly transform even the simplest of styles? Absolutely. And no, this isn’t exactly a novel concept — Hermès pioneered the look in 1984 with its coveted Birkin bag. Lately, however, more and more designers are jumping aboard the belted bag train. On the runways, mega-houses like Prada, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo put their stamp on the silhouette, solidifying it as one to keep on lock this summer.
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: Doctor
Luxury labels came down with the doctor bag fever. Popularized during the Victorian era, the silhouette — inspired by the briefcases physicians carried their medical supplies in on house calls — populated the catwalks at shows like Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Hermès. Practical and polished, these silhouettes will see you through everything on deck this summer, from in-person work days to weekend jaunts. The 2025 way to sport a doctor bag, according to the runways? Nestled in the crook of your arm, rather than held by the handles.
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: Canvas
Designers seem hell-bent on turning the trusty canvas bag into a high-style item — and we're onboard. Take, for instance, Gabriela Hearst’s version, which boasted a sleek black leather trim and shiny gold clasp. In a similar realm, Proenza Schouler debuted a bucket style, also detailed with a leather trim. Meanwhile, Tibi and L.L. Bean’s “reimagined” Boat and Tote bag sold out twice over the last year. You needn’t shell out hundreds of dollars on the look, though. Simply dig up your L.L. Bean canvas bag from the early 2010s (if you were lucky enough to hold onto it, that is) or get one emblazoned with the name of your favorite store or restaurant from your neighborhood spot.
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: Raffia
Raffia bags for summer? That may not necessarily sound groundbreaking, given the material has been a vacation staple for decades. However, when it comes to the latest spring/summer 2025 styles, there’s a lot to gush over, with silhouettes ranging from vacation bags to evening clutches. Bottega Veneta designed a clutch with braided and croc-embossed leather details; Chloé stamped a circular silhouette with its moniker; meanwhile, The Row debuted a punchy emerald green tote in the warm-weather appropriate fabric.
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: Fringe
When you think of a fringe bag, your mind may wander to the festival grounds at Coachella. Not so fast. Sure, the style is certainly primed for a concert in the desert, but designers’ new versions are more refined than ever before. Gucci presented an olive green leather bag with a cascade of fabric, while Fendi showed a dreamy blue carryall featuring fringe on the sides. There’s also something so satisfying about a fringe tote swaying back and forth as you waltz down the street, no?
2025 Summer Handbag Trend: East-West
Believe it or not, east-west bags have yet to wane in popularity. The nostalgic silhouette — an elongated horizontal shape — set the internet ablaze in early 2024 and has remained a red-hot look ever since. This summer, expect to see the fashion pack carrying fresh, unexpected iterations, such as textured, studded, and two-tone styles, all of which made their way down the runways at Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, and Miu Miu.
