These Unexpected Handbag Trends Are Taking Over Spring 2026
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When it comes to shopping for a new handbag, there are a lot of little details worth considering beyond pure aesthetics and asking yourself if it’s “cute” or not. From size and shape, to its material and intended use, this is not a purchase that should be taken too lightly, regardless of price point. So it makes sense why designers and brands are so particular about their pieces. Case in point, functionality seems to be the name of the game for this season’s handbag trends, to ensure it has the power to work hard in every shopper’s wardrobe. (The fact that they’re aesthetically pleasing is just icing on the cake.)
Like most things in fashion right now, this season’s it bags fall into one of two categories. On one hand, following the popularity of slouchy silhouettes from last season, you have structure-less bags that are surprisingly spacious inside. On the other hand, you have trends of pure novelty with fruit-shaped clutches replacing the bird bags of yesteryear and viral vintage-inspired purses as seen on everyone’s favorite TV fashionista, Carrie Bradshaw. Although they’re two very different sides of the same coin, both deserve a spot in your spring wardrobe.
Not yet convinced? Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the popular handbag trends of the season, along with the key pieces you’ll need to recreate the looks yourself.
Like most things in fashion right now, this season’s it bags fall into one of two categories. On one hand, following the popularity of slouchy silhouettes from last season, you have structure-less bags that are surprisingly spacious inside. On the other hand, you have trends of pure novelty with fruit-shaped clutches replacing the bird bags of yesteryear and viral vintage-inspired purses as seen on everyone’s favorite TV fashionista, Carrie Bradshaw. Although they’re two very different sides of the same coin, both deserve a spot in your spring wardrobe.
Not yet convinced? Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the popular handbag trends of the season, along with the key pieces you’ll need to recreate the looks yourself.
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Soft Shoulder Bags
If you are a fan of the bowler bags, then you’ll love the structure-less shape for 2026 just as much. Seoul-based brand and certified cool-girl label Margesherwood led the way with its slouchy dumpling bag, while Miu Miu and Loewe offered up styles made with supple suede and textured leather. The key is finding a style that’s spacious and malleable enough to fit all your essentials. Bonus points if you find one in one of the standout shades of the season like persimmon or turquoise.
Drawstring Pouches
Drawstring pouches à la the Chloé runway are starting to replace the classic everyday crossbody, and these are the definition of cool yet functional. Whether it’s a slouchy pouch from Prada and Alessandro Michele’s embroidered design for Valentino or more structured silhouettes like the quilted Chanel 25 bag that shoppers can’t get enough of, these drawstring details are everywhere. Chloé even took a more artful approach with a pleated crossbody that looks just like a bouquet of flowers.
Utility Belt Bags
Whether you’re looking for hands-free options that work hard in your closet or are hoping to take your accessory game to the next level, a utility-style belt bag with multiple compartments is an absolute must and the spring 2026 runways are proof. London-based designer Johanna Parv took a more technical approach with “gorpcore” inspired designs, whereas Coperni and Julie Kegels leaned into utilitarian aesthetics. Pro tip: Find a style that will fit just the essentials — think keys, wallets, lip gloss, etc.
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Artisanal Seashells
The change in the season (and weather) is your chance to experiment with different textures, which makes the timing of the seashell trend on the runways at Balmain and Ulla Johnson, among others, just so perfect. Whether you’re going to the beach or not, Simon Miller’s raffia tote is a great accompaniment for the months ahead and will add a little extra oomph to the most basic outfit. Simkhai offers a more literal take for minimalists hoping to embrace the trend with a shell-shaped clutch that oozes spring.
Metal Handles
Every so often there’s a vintage silhouette that inspires the next generation of designs. The resurgence of the YSL ‘Mamba’ bag –– in line with all the metal handles on the market –– is a prime example. Thankfully, that means you can participate in the trend with a style that has similar vibes. Consider adding top-handle bags with artful shapes to your cart for occasions, like spring weddings, that call for a little extra flair.
Fancy Fruit Clutches
It’s almost as if every season, fashion picks a random everyday thing to create novelty bags around –– birds, vegetables, electronic devices. And this season, according to Giambattista Valli, Moschino, and Chanel, it’s all about fancy fruit clutches. If you’re looking to get in on the trend, Cult Gaia is known for its cheeky accessories, including a “bunch of grapes” bag, while the Maison de Sabre coin purse is a great way to dip your toe in before fully committing.
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Buckled Details
In line with the utilitarian theme for spring, there are so many bags with statement buckles and they all look a little different, which means you’re bound to find one that works well for you. From dainty east-west satchels and slouchy shoulder bags, there are a slew of options that will get you through the season with your belongings intact.
Kisslock Frames
There have been rumblings of a kisslock resurgence for the last few seasons. Coach’s archival silhouette made a viral comeback on the runway, and then again on Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That on Season 3. The vintage-inspired detail has been on the rise ever since. Off the runway, Edie Parker released an undie-inspired kisslock clutch that is an instant conversation starter a night out.
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