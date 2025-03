6 Handbag Trends You’ll Want To Tote Around This Spring

If you’ve been looking ahead to the fashion trends — from barrel-sleeve jackets to boxing sneakers — that you want to incorporate into your spring wardrobe, don’t glaze over the accessories. Namely, be sure to upgrade your handbag collection with some arm candy that sparks joy and ties your spring outfits together.To prepare, we’ve dug through the hodgepodge of trends being thrown around the internet to share the ones you’ll actually reach for, even after the spring 2025 season ends. Between tried-and-true woven bags (from leather to raffia styles) and retro-inspired bowling and east-west bags (that’ll always come back in style), there are classic designs everyone could use in their collection.So whether you’re looking for a fringe crossbody to tag alongside you for festival season, or a nautical netted bag that channels the trendy fisherman aesthetic, read on to find out the best spring handbag trends worth investing in this season.