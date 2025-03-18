6 Handbag Trends You’ll Want To Tote Around This Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’ve been looking ahead to the fashion trends — from barrel-sleeve jackets to boxing sneakers — that you want to incorporate into your spring wardrobe, don’t glaze over the accessories. Namely, be sure to upgrade your handbag collection with some arm candy that sparks joy and ties your spring outfits together.
To prepare, we’ve dug through the hodgepodge of trends being thrown around the internet to share the ones you’ll actually reach for, even after the spring 2025 season ends. Between tried-and-true woven bags (from leather to raffia styles) and retro-inspired bowling and east-west bags (that’ll always come back in style), there are classic designs everyone could use in their collection.
So whether you’re looking for a fringe crossbody to tag alongside you for festival season, or a nautical netted bag that channels the trendy fisherman aesthetic, read on to find out the best spring handbag trends worth investing in this season.
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: Woven Leather
A woven leather bag will never go out of style (see: Bottega Veneta’s ever-popular Intrecciato styles for proof). And this season, there are plenty of styles to choose between, from genuine suedes to faux leathers in a variety of silhouettes — think clutches, satchels, and shoulder bags. You can also pick from a wide range of shades, from go-with-everything neutrals to spring-ready colors (like icy blue) and patterns (like check).
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: East-West
Over the last few seasons, the east-west bag made its comeback on the runways. Now, they’re in stores everywhere, too. The sleek baguette-style bag has many iterations, but retro-inspired designs with extra-long shoulder straps in particular will make their mark this spring. Just pick your favorite oblong style, then perfectly fit your umbrella inside to avoid April showers.
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: Fringe
Whether you’re preparing for festival or wedding season or want to participate in the Western trend this spring, there’s a fringe bag for every occasion. Need a denim or leather carryall or crossbody bag for a concert? There are plenty of those. Want a more elevated suede or beaded clutch for an evening event? Brands got you covered, too.
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: Bowlers
Gaining traction in fall 2024, yet another retro-esque silhouette — the bowling bag — came back into the spotlight. And it’s striking (get it?!) popularity well into the spring. And no, you don’t have to be on a bowling team to participate in the trend. Larger styles are perfect to serve as not-so-basic work bags and mini styles are actually spacious enough to carry your essentials for nights out.
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: Fisherman Aesthetic
Woven straw bags were huge last year, in part due to the European summer craze. Now, they’re getting a bit of a refresh thanks to the TikTok-viral spring fisherman aesthetic. This includes macramé and netted bags that look like they’re ready to catch some treasures (or farmers market produce) and raffia styles. Consider carting up practical totes and crossbodies for weekend errands or more fashion-forward clutches and top-handle styles for vacations.
Spring 2025 Handbag Trend: Slouchy Silhouettes
Considered a spring must-have by several Refinery29 editors, a slouchy bag is the effortlessly cool style you need in your closet. Shoulder and sling bags are given the slouchy treatment, creating casual-yet-chic designs that are perfect for day-to-night wear. Whether you opt for durable nylons or elevated leathers, the tried-and-true bag will serve you well throughout the season (and the next and the next).
