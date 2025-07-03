Halter Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Comeback Trend
We have our linen dresses, our milkmaid dresses, and our playful sardine-girl summer-ready takes to pair with sneakers, sandals, and thong kitten heels. But one of the key summer dress trends this season? The halterneck dress — retro in the best way, with a distinctly feminine feel that’s suddenly everywhere again.
From vacation-ready open backs to sleek tie-necks and sculptural twists, this summer's halters are fresher than ever. They frame the neckline beautifully, show off the shoulders, and add just the right amount of throwback charm (without veering costume-y). Whether you go for a crisp cotton mini or a breezy crochet maxi, the silhouette feels distinctive — a subtle switch-up we love alongside our go-to spaghetti straps, puff sleeves, and scooped tanks.
From voluminous bubble hems to slinky slips, butter yellow to pistachio green, and petite to plus-size options, these halter styles check every summer-dressing box. They’re made for vacation, summer weddings, and every city, weekend, and getaway moment in between.
Shop the edit ahead from reader-favorite brands and retailers like Hill House Home, Anthropologie, Free People, Zara, Nordstrom, and more.
Mini Halterneck Dresses
Great for petites and fans of a leg moment alike, halter minis keep things light and playful. From fitted bodices to tiered hems, these sweet styles are ideal for dinner dates, brunch plans, and every steamy sidewalk stroll in between.
Midi Halterneck Dresses
A midi halter strikes that just-right balance: slightly elevated, but still easy enough for everyday wear. Look for fluid skirts, subtle cut-outs, and sculpted necklines that move seamlessly from day to night with just a switch-up of accessories.
Maxi Halterneck Dresses
A halter maxi brings the drama while keeping things ultra-summery and airy. With open backs and floaty fabrics, these full-length styles are made for beachfront weddings, European getaways, and spur-of-the-moment drinks that linger past golden hour.
