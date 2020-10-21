7 Sexy Halloween Role Play Ideas

One of the best parts of Halloween is pretending to be someone or something you're not. And if you're already getting into costume and character, why not extend your Halloween role play into the bedroom?
Role play allows you to get out of your comfort zone and to act out any sexual fantasy you have. Have you always dreamt about a sexy repairperson coming to fix your dishwasher and seducing you instead? Make your dreams come true with nothing more than a willing partner and a tool belt.
While role play can be a fun, year-round activity for couples, Halloween does make it easier, thanks to the plethora of costumes at your fingertips. Ahead, we've suggested some to get your creative juices flowing.