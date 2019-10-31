Every Song You Need On Your 2019 Halloween Playlist

While Halloween traditions may come and go, Refinery29's hauntingly epic playlist lasts forever, kind of like a musically-inclined zombie. And if zombie dancing isn't your thing, then there's always the deadman's dab. (See Reese Witherspoon demonstrate here.)
Whether you’re going as your favorite meme, or going in on a group look as the cast of Hustlers, it’s time to start preparing for the spookiest holiday. And that means curating a creepy and catchy Halloween playlist.
Good news — we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. We created three essential playlists: The Haunting Classics, The Sinister Newbies, and One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters. The first offers the classic, creepy-crawly sounds of Halloweens past. The second features modern jams with a darker twist. The third is a witching hour blend of alternative oldies fit for everyone’s favorite monsters. Listen to one. Listen to all of them. But do the "Monster Mash" at least once.
The Haunting Classics (featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Stevie Wonder, and more)
The Sinister Newbies (featuring Kim Petras, Billie Eilisht, and more)
One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters (Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, and more)
This story was originally published in October, 2016. It has been updated throughout.
