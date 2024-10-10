11 Halloween Nail Art Ideas That Are Anything But Twee

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I don’t like to pick favorites but when it comes to seasons, I can’t deny that I have a real soft spot for fall. It always delivers the best beauty trends. Think warm, ambery perfumes and vampy lips. When we’re talking about nails in particular, the shift from summer brights to deeper, sultrier shades undeniably appeals. So it’s no surprise that with Halloween arriving in just a few weeks, the internet has been serving up a banquet of playful nail art looks.
Sure, there are plenty of pumpkins and ghouls to satisfy all of our inner emo kids, but dare I say that this year’s offering will also appeal to those who like a more pared-back approach to nail art.
Ahead, find the very best spooky-yet-chic Halloween nail looks to inspire your next manicure.
Devil Horns
I never thought I’d be describing a manicure bedecked with devil horns as chic, but here we are. Georgia’s minimalist mani pairs the most perfectly executed neutral manicure with teeny devil horns and tail detailing. Choose an on-trend cherry-red shade like OPI Chick Flick Nail Lacquer, to try it for yourself.
Bat Wings
At first glance this looks like a chic monochromatic take on a classic French manicure. Look again and you’ll spot how nail artist and digital creator Sydney has transformed each black tip into a midnight-black bat. Obsessed.
Slime Tips
These glow-in-the-dark nail tips remind me of a ‘90s Goosebumps book cover in nail art form — and they’re surprisingly wearable. Stefanie’s take on Halloween nails can be recreated at home with OPI OPI'm Phosphorescent! Nail Topper.
Vampy Lengths
Queenie Nguyen’s ultra-long manicure oozes gothic glamour — from the licorice-black shade to the elegant negative-space strip down the middle. These are the kind of nails that Morticia Addams would be happy to be caught dead in.
Pumpkin Aura
Orange is, of course, the color of the season and no Halloween nail inspiration would be complete without a little pumpkin spice. This one from Marnie teams orange French tips with aura nails and the sweetest pumpkin motif.
Magic Space
Combining Halloween hues — oranges and blacks — with a delicate scattering of stars and moons, Jasmin’s witchy manicure does sound like a bit of a seasonal cliché. However, the use of negative space and the fresh, ballerina-pink base color keeps it looking bright and modern.
Chrome Cobwebs
Metallic nails are huge for fall/winter 2024 so these gleaming silver cobwebs created by Lilianna feel absolutely on-trend while also being perfect for the spooky season. Try OPI Work From Chrome, if you want a cool chrome shade to recreate the look at home.
Checkerboard Chic
Rachie's monochrome manicure is like the fever dream of a teenage skater kid. Alongside the retro checkerboard print there are flame French tips and a jet-black colorblock nail. It’s undeniably fun yet totally wearable — and OPI Black Onyx Nail Lacquer, is the perfect shade for that expensive, glossy finish.
Starry Night
Forget pumpkins; celestial nail art is where it’s at this October. Nayla Smith’s star and moon design is so chic and works just as well for Halloween as it would for Christmas.
If the above is a little too busy for your liking, take inspiration from this pared-down set by nail artist and educator Bryony Howell.
Emerald Cat Eye
Call it the Wicked effect but green nails are really dominating for Halloween and this shimmering creation from nail artist Allison feels so magical with the combination of emerald color and metallic detailing. Orly Nail Polish in Nouveau Riche, has the same rich, jewel-like tones if you want to try it yourself.
Mummified Mani
Nail artist Marnie’s pearly, high-shine design manages to make bandages look pretty — without feeling kitsch. Try OPI Nail Lacquer in Kyoto Pearl, for the same shimmery effect.